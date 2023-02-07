QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, seasonally mild, low 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 49

Thursday: Warm, windy, rainy, high 60

Friday: Showers later, high 48

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very mild day today with highs in the middle to upper 50s with some isolated showers ahead of the weak cold front that is moving through the area this evening. Behind it, we will see a wind shift, but not a noticeable drop in temps. Overnight lows will still be about 10 degrees above normal in the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday will be a rather quiet day with partly sunny skies and temps climbing into the upper 40s. Rain showers will return Wednesday night with temps falling into the lower 40s early, and will start to rise overnight. Rain chances will also increase into the day on Thursday with the southwest wind starting to pick up.

We already have High Wind Watches in effect starting Thursday morning for our northwest and northern counties. Most of our area will see winds on Thursday at 20-30mph, but in the watched areas, we could have gusts to near 60mph. Temps will also be quite warm ahead of this system with highs in the lower 60s.

Behind the front, we will have a nice drop in temps, but still we will be well above normal for Friday with highs in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers will return late Friday, and Friday overnight will end as some light snow showers.

Temps will start back in the 20s on Saturday, and it will briefly be our only cold day of the forecast as temps will stay just below normal in the upper 30s. We will start seasonal on Sunday with lows in the lower to middle 20s, but should quickly climb into the middle to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs back into the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule next Tuesday, but the early spring preview will continue with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

-Dave