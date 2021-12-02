QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning, clearing later, light am mix north, high 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 47

Sunday: Rain later, high 55

Monday: AM Light Mix, falling temps, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It was a very mild day today with highs back into the upper 50s to lower 60s around our area. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with lows a few degrees above normal. Friday a weak disturbance will work across the northern part of the state and may spill some very light moisture into our northern counties by mid-morning to early afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will increase in the morning and decrease in the afternoon with highs near 50 in town, and 40s north.

Saturday skies will clear, and it will be a nice early December day with highs in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase for Sunday with rain returning late in the day and highs in the middle 50s. Rain will continue overnight into Monday with falling temps.

The high on Monday will occur at midnight and numbers will fall through the day. Rain showers will end in the morning with snow showers mixed in as well. Temps will be in the 30s most of the day on Monday. Tuesday we will see clouds increasing through the day, and a light mix late in the day as highs will top in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night we will see rain showers and snow showers mixed with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Temps will climb with a warm front on Wednesday with rain showers on and off on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs at or slightly above normal in the middle 40s.

-Dave