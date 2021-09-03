Mild temps for Labor Day weekend, few rain chances for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d clouds, low 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers at night, high 80

Sunday: AM showers, partly sunny, high 79

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Tuesday: Clouds late, rain at night, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds are increasing from the west as rain is falling apart moving near our dry air. We will see scattered clouds this evening with temps falling into the 60s during the Football Friday Nite games.

Overnight lows will fall to the middle to upper 50s. We will see partly cloudy to mixed clouds in the sky on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Rain showers will make it in by Saturday night and especially overnight into Sunday morning. Skies will turn partly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with temps in the lower 80s. Tuesday will be nice, and a little warmer in the lower 80s with rain moving in on Tuesday night with a weak cold front. This will bring early showers on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure will move in on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. This will mean tons of sunshine, and cooler mornings as well.

-Dave