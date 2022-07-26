QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, heavier south, high 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 69

Wednesday: Rain & storms, high 82

Thursday: Showers & storms, high 82

Friday: Clearing, mild, high 80

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a cloudy but mild day ahead, with a few showers moving in across the forecast area. We’ve got a front stalled along the Ohio River, which will bring the chance for a few pop-up rain showers starting late this morning and continuing through the afternoon. The heavier showers will stick south of I-70, with many of our northern counties not seeing any rain at all. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s.

As we head into Wednesday, humidity increases, and our rain chances pick up. We will be tracking showers and storms throughout the day, with highs topping out in the lower 80s. This shower and storm activity continues into Thursday with highs sticking in the lower 80s.

Showers finally taper off early Friday morning, then we’ve got a nice weekend setting up! Friday’s daytime hours are looking dry, with highs in the lower 80s and lowering humidity. Highs stick in the lower 80s for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.

Our next round of rain looks to arrive the beginning of the next workweek.

-McKenna