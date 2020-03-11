Mild temps continue with some rain showers returning.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light winds, low 43

Thursday: Showers late, mild day, high 64

Friday: Clearing skies, seasonal, high 50

Saturday: Mixed clouds early, showers late, high 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a fairly gloomy looking day today with some light sprinkles and showers around the area. We will see light sprinkles possible this evening early with light to calm winds expected and temps dropping slightly to the mid 40s by midnight.

Thursday we will start in the lower 40s in the morning and climb up into the middle 60s by the afternoon with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. We will see a slight chance of showers late day on Thursday, but a better chance Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

It is possible that we could have a few thunderstorms as well late Thursday night into the overnight hours mainly in the far southern part of the state, with some breezy conditions expected, lows will remain in the middle 40s.

Friday we will see clearing skies during the day with highs back around 50. Saturday will start off with some sunshine mixed with clouds and then more cloud cover as we head through the day and highs will top in the upper 40s. By late Saturday we will see rain showers moving back into our area.

By Saturday night it is possible some of the rain showers could change back to wet snow showers in our area before ending. Temps Saturday night will drop back into the lower 30s. Sunday will remain rather cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday will start the next work week off rather cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 50s. We will see rain returning ahead of our next front on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

The chance of showers will remain in the forecast with a stalled frontal boundary on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

-Dave