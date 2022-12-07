QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, mild, low 40

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 48

Friday: Chance of rain, high 51

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 45

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a gloomy day, but the temps did run well above normal today in the lower to middle 50s with gray skies. Temps will drop slowly through the evening tonight as readings will generally bottom near 40 tonight with little to no wind.

Expect temps to remain a few degrees above normal again on Thursday with cloudy skies, temps will push up into the upper 40s during the day with light showers possible later in the day. Showers will increase a bit in coverage overnight Thursday and into Friday. The low will work up into area on Friday with temps rising back to the lower 50s.

The rain showers will work away for early Saturday with cloudy skies expected in its wake with highs Saturday in the middle 40s. There does appear a weak system will work through again late on Saturday evening into the night brining a chance of rain showers, but it does look fairly low end at this point, temps will remain mild close to 40 overnight.

Sunday we will see more gray skies, and highs in the middle 40s. This pattern will resume into next work week on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain showers will return to the forecast later on Tuesday out ahead of a vigorous system that will develop to our southwest. This will bring a low northeast toward the upper Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will stretch a strong cold front across the mid section of the country, and rain showers and breezy to windy conditions will be found ahead of the front. This means wet weather for Wednesday and windy weather as well as the cold front approaches with highs in the lower 50s and then falling behind the late day front.

-Dave