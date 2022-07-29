QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM showers clearing, partly cloudy, high 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers late, high 82

Monday: On/off showers & rumbles, high 84

Tuesday: Showers & storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!!

We start the morning off with a few pop-up showers working their way through Central Ohio. These are out along a cold front tracking through the state, which will bring us cooler and drier air this afternoon! On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze kicks in, which will help lower our humidity. High temperatures will top out a few degrees shy of normal, in the lower 80s. Clouds will also start clearing this afternoon, making for a nice end to the workweek!

High pressure builds in to start the weekend, bringing us mostly sunny skies, and that continued dry air for Saturday. Highs will remain in the lower 80s and humidity will remain comfortable.

Humidity does start to increase slightly as we head into Sunday, with highs sticking in the lower 80s. We will be tracking a few pop-up showers late Sunday and overnight into Monday. Nothing to cancel plans over, but something we’ll be watching for.

Those showers will be along a lifting warm front that will increase rain and storm chances for the early part of the next work week. Expect scattered showers and storms for both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s.

We’ll see more sunshine, heat, and humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs topping out near 90.

-McKenna