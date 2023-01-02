QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM fog, patchy drizzle, high 58

Tonight: Heavier showers, low 53

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 65

Wednesday: Rain earlier, high 60 (at midnight), afternoon high 55

Thursday: Cloudy, sprinkle, high 41

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with some patchy fog and light shower activity across the region. We will see a bit of a patchy drizzle at times, mainly during the morning, but otherwise cloudy conditions and very mild temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s. Heavy rain then moves in tonight and into Tuesday.

Expect heavy showers throughout Tuesday morning, leading to wet roadways during the morning commute. Showers look to gradually lighten as we head into the afternoon, and highs soar into the middle 60s. Rain then picks back up later and overnight into Wednesday.

Looking like we’ll see some shower activity throughout Wednesday morning, but then drier conditions for Wednesday afternoon. We’ll hit our high temperature for the day at midnight, when we’ll be right close to 60, but as a cold front works through the region our temperatures will gradually fall, into the middle 50s during the afternoon.

We’ll see a few flurry chances for Thursday morning as temperatures start off near freezing, then daytime highs will be quite a bit cooler, topping out in the lower 40s under mainly cloudy skies.

Looking for dry conditions on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, and even cooler highs, topping out in the upper 30s. That is right near normal for this time of year.

-McKenna