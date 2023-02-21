QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM shower, clearing, breezy, high 48

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 35

Wednesday: Rain & rumbles, high 60

Thursday: Rain early, windy, warm, high 72

Friday: Clearing, breezy, high 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower later, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day with a few showers working through Central Ohio during the morning commute timeframe, but clearing up shortly after, and giving way to clearing skies the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 40s, so running a bit cooler than yesterday, but still several degrees above average. We will be breezy at times, with gusts near 30 MPH from about mid morning through mid afternoon.

Wednesday will be our wettest day in the forecast, with rain and rumbles arriving early in the morning, and continuing through the AM commute. This rain activity looks to arrive in waves, with a break during the middle portion of the day, before it picks back up during the evening. Highs Wednesday will be near 60.

A few showers continue into early Thursday morning, but clear up early on. Behind it, we’ll see clearing skies, but strong winds out of the south, with gusts to 45-50 MPH. Those strong winds send our temperature to near-record breaking numbers, for the third time this month. We’re looking at highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front works through into Friday, and that gives us our brief shot of winter. We’re looking at highs in the upper 30s with a breeze to end the workweek. Good news is, we’re looking at some sunshine along with it.

We start to rebound into the weekend, with a few shower chances later Saturday, but highs in the upper 40s Saturday, then low to mid 50s for Sunday.

-McKenna