QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain later, high 44

Tonight: Heavier showers, low 40

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 58

Friday: Flurries, breezy, high 37

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 39

Sunday: Few showers, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off on a dry, but cloudy note, with temperatures running 10-15 degrees cooler than where we topped out at on Tuesday, but still several degrees above average for this time of year. Highs look to reach the middle 40s for us in the city. As we head toward sunset, our next system approaches the Ohio Valley, bringing shower activity first in our southwestern counties, then quickly spreading across the rest of the region.

Expect heavy showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Isolated flooding will be something to keep an eye on, especially in Southern Ohio, where the soil is a bit more saturated after receiving heavy rain last Thursday. What will be working in our favor is the progressive nature of the system. That heavy shower activity starts to taper Thursday morning, but then we will be looking at another wave of showers moving through during the afternoon.

We could also see a few thunderstorms with this secondary wave, and currently our area from Columbus and to the northwest is under a “marginal” risk for severe weather, with strong winds the primary threat. It will be a timeframe to watch, as daytime heating sends our high temps into the upper 50s and near 60 for Thursday afternoon.

A cold front eventually knocks our temps down on Friday, close to freezing in the morning, which could lead to a few flurries during the morning. We will be breezy the rest of the day, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30s, near seasonable averages.

For the weekend, expect a dry Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs topping out in the upper 30s to near 40. Our next system then approaches Saturday night and into Sunday, bringing us a few spotty, wintry mix showers Sunday, and into part of Monday.

-McKenna