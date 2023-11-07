QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 65

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower, low 45

Wednesday: Light AM showers, breezy, high 70

Thursday: AM showers, high 63

Friday: Iso. AM shower, clearing, high 52

Saturday: Mainly sunny, cool, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got another mild day ahead of us in Central Ohio! We will, however, see a bit of a temperature boundary, as a cold front remains stalled over the state. This will put highs this afternoon in the middle 60s along I-70. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the north, and the low 70s to the south. Expect partly sunny skies into this afternoon, and dry conditions.

A few light and scattered showers then move in overnight into Wednesday morning. Far from a washout. We’ll then be drier into the afternoon, with partly sunny skies, and highs close to 70. A few more showers then move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through.

Thursday’s showers will be scattered during the morning, then clear into the afternoon. Highs begin to fall, into the lower 60s.

For Friday, expect a stray shower or two during the morning, then clouds begin to clear into the afternoon. Highs cool to the lower 50s.

We remain in the lower 50s into the weekend, putting us a few degrees below average, but we will see plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions throughout the weekend.

-McKenna