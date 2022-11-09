QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, high 67

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Friday: Rain showers, high 61

Saturday: Clouds, breezy, high 42

Sunday: Clearing, cold, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a great forecast ahead, with temperatures up a few degrees from where we were yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s with sunny skies. We’ll also be less breezy than we were yesterday, not dealing with gusty winds by this afternoon.

We do have a Red Flag Warning in effect for our counties to the southeast of the I-71 corridor. What that means is that if fires do start, they will have the potential to spread rapidly, as we’ve got abnormally dry conditions across Ohio, with low relative humidity today, and just enough of a breeze. Outdoor burning is not recommended today.

For Thursday, we warm up even more. Temperatures will top out near 70 with sunshine sticking around. Cloud cover will begin to build in late Thursday and overnight into Friday, as tropical remnants head our way.

Starting early Friday morning, remnants from tropical system Nicole will make their way into the Ohio Valley. Models have consistently trended heavier with rainfall totals. Currently looking like parts of our area could see 1-2″ of rain throughout Friday, with the heavier totals in our southeastern counties. With abnormally dry conditions across the state, the rain is needed, and luckily the soil is dry enough to be able to take in that soaking rain. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s.

A cold front moves through late Friday and into Saturday bringing dry air with it, but knocking our temperatures down big time. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 40s, but it will be pretty breezy, feeling more like the mid to upper 30s throughout the day.

For Sunday, temperatures fall to the upper 30s with clearing skies.

-McKenna