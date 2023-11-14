QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clear sky, high 57

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 33

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 64

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 57

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Our nice weather stretch continues for Central Ohio! We will be a couple of degrees cooler this afternoon than we were yesterday, but still above average. Expect highs in the upper 50s in Columbus, under mainly clear skies. Winds will be light and variable throughout the day.

We’ll see continued sunshine into Wednesday, and highs warm into the lower 60s. We’ll feel just a light breeze at times throughout the day.

Our mild temperatures stick around Thursday, with highs in the middle 60s. The changes on the way for Thursday first arrive in the way of cloud coverage, with clouds building throughout the day. We will remain dry Thursday, but a few showers start to move in overnight and into Friday.

Expect scattered showers throughout Friday, as a cold front makes its way through the state. Highs begin to fall, back into the upper 50s Friday.

We fall back into the lower 50s with more sunshine into the weekend.

-McKenna