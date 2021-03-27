Mild start to weekend, rain and storms late tonight bring cooler, windy weather Sunday

GOOD SATURDAY! HAPPY PASSOVER! (SUNSET 7:51)

High pressure will build east through the day, prompting a return flow from the south. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures warming to near 65.

A storm in the central Plains will push a warm front north into Kentucky, as energy from the northern branch of the jet stream interacts with a plume of Gulf moisture to Saturday night. A few rounds of showers and storms will move in after 2 a.m. and continue into Sunday morning. The rain could be heavy at times early Sunday in southern Ohio, totaling more than an inch.

Cooler air will flow into Ohio behind the storm Sunday afternoon, as readings fall back into the mid-40s, with a strong northwest wind gusting to 30 mph. Expect subfreezing temperatures when you wake up Monday morning under a clearing sky.

After a cool start, a quick warmup Tuesday will send temperatures back to 65 degrees. A cold front will bring some showers early Wednesday, followed by a blast of chilly air to start to April later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 69

Tonight: Showers, storms after midnight. Low 55

Sunday: Early rain, windy, colder p.m. High 57, falling to 43

Monday: Sunny, cool. High 54 (29)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 65 (39)

Wednesday: Rain ending a flurries p.m., brisk. High 46 falling to 38

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 38 (23)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 49 (25)

Have a good weekend! -Ben