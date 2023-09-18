QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower, high 73

Tonight: Patchy fog, some clearing, low 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated sprinkle, high 74

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 80

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Friday: Few clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the workweek off on a very mild note. Expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s, keeping us just a few degrees below average. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with mainly dry conditions outside of a very isolated shower chance, mainly northeast, later today.

Parts of the area will likely see some patchy fog overnight, then we’ll see fewer clouds Tuesday, bringing a bit more sunshine into the afternoon. Expect highs to stick in the middle 70s for Tuesday. Once again we’ll be mainly dry, outside a very isolated sprinkle chance later.

By Wednesday, we work our way back above average. Expect highs near 80, with mainly sunny skies. Humidity will remain low so it will still feel very comfortable out.

Thursday looks to be our warmest day of the workweek, with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies, once again.

Friday looks good, too, with highs sticking in the lower 80s and sunshine. A great evening for Football Friday Nite plans.

-McKenna