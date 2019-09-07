Mild start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 77

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, low 57

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 76

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 78

Tuesday: Clouds clearing, high 85

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance for p.m. showers and storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Thanks to a cloudy start to the morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s, which is a 15 degree jump compared to where we were yesterday morning, and gives us a start about 5 degrees above normal.

Overnight, clouds will continue to clear. We’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as lows fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow, clouds will continue to stream in. This will cap temperatures in the mid 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky to start off the workweek. Temperatures will be seasonal with a low in the upper 50s and a high in the upper 70s.

A warming trend kicks in for the first half of the week. The return of sunshine will help temperatures to jump into the mid 80s on Tuesday, and mid to upper 80s Wednesday.

Enjoy your weekend, and GO BUCKS!!

-Liz