QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, seasonal, low 59

Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible, high 77

Tonight: Chance for showers & t-storms, low 64

Sunday: Mixed clouds, pop-up storms possible, high 82

Monday: Clearing Skies, warmer weather, high 87

Tuesday: Muggy, hot, high 93

Wednesday: Hot & humid, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a mild start to the weekend ahead of pop-up showers and hot temperatures during the workweek.

Early this morning, showers will continue to push east, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and lows around 60 degrees. We’ll see a mixture of sunshine & clouds alongside a light southerly breeze through the day. This will help temperatures to rise to the low to mid 70s, which is just about a degree warmer than yesterday.

Through the evening, clouds will thicken up ahead of the chance for showers. Overnight, the chance for showers will continue as lows fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday will start off day and warmer. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year, as clouds thicken up. These clouds will be paired with showers and thunderstorms that will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening.

A warm front will move in for the start of the week, this will bring in warm and moist air leading to a much more summer like pattern. Highs will jump to the low to mid 90 Tuesday through Thursday alongside high humidity.

The next chance for showers will move in Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz