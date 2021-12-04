QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few clouds, patchy fog north, low 33

Today: Mostly sunny, high 49

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 29

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain late, high 55

Monday: Morning rain, windy, falling temps, high 50 (at sunrise and falling to 30s late)

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold, nighttime snow, high 37

Wednesday: Morning snow, changing to afternoon rain, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a mild start to the weekend ahead of rain on Sunday and a cooldown during the week.

Early this morning, areas of dense fog are triggering advisories in the northwest corner of the state, and stretch into Central Ohio. This is because visibility could be down to 1 mile or less, so remember to use caution and turn on the low beam lights if you are driving through areas of low visibility due to fog.

As high pressure moves in from the west today, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year and reach the upper 40s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be seasonally chilly and fall down to the upper 20s.

Sunday, clouds will build in through the morning as a warm front moves into the area. Rain showers and a southerly shift in wind will arrive by the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 50s.

A tailing cold front will move through Sunday nigh and into Monday. This will keep the chance for showers going through the start of the day. Behind the front, colder, drier air will move in. Temperatures will hit a high around 50 degrees around sunrise, then fall to the 30s later in the day.

Cold, cloudy conditions will hang around for Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, and only reach a high in the mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another system will move in Tuesday night. With lows falling near 30 degrees, this will bring a chance for snow showers. Snow will mix and eventually transition to rain Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb toward 40 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz