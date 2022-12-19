QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool, low 18

Tuesday: Clouds early, some late day sunshine, high 38

Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, high 41

Thursday: Rain showers on and off, high 44

Friday: Snow, wind, falling temps, cold, daytime high 23 & falling

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a cool day today with temps running well below normal in the 20s to lower 30s. We will see more temps in the upper teens to near 20 overnight tonight with clouds increasing and little to no wind overnight.

Expect Tuesday to start off cloudy, with clouds slowly decreasing through the day as temps will climb to the upper 30s. I expect skies to remain partly cloudy overnight into Wednesday with a cool start again on Wednesday. We will have our temps pushing into the lower 40s on Wednesday with clouds increasing through the day.

As our next weather system moves across the county, temps will start near freezing, or warmer than normal on Thursday, and will climb to the middle 40s on Thursday with rain moving in on the front side of this big weather system.

Temps will stay near 40 on Friday at midnight, but will fall quickly as another round of rain showers will change over to snow showers overnight and into Friday morning. We will have additional snow showers possible on Friday, with temps near the lower 20s by daybreak on Friday. Our daytime high Friday will be at sunrise, and will drop into the teens during the day.

Winds and cold air will be an issue on Friday as wind chills will fall below zero during the afternoon, and winds could be gusting into the 40s to near 50mph in spots. This will knock feels like temps into the negative teens by late Friday with very low visibility at times with blowing snow. It looks like Friday will be a poor travel day at best.

Saturday expect breezy conditions still with scattered flurries and highs in the teens during the day. We will have wind chills well below zero all day Saturday with highs only reaching to 13. It will be even colder Saturday night with single digit lows again, and some spots outside of town to the north could breach the 0 degree mark.

Christmas Sunday will be one of the top five coldest on record, after a year ago it was one of the warmest and the wettest Christmas. We will stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the middle teens. Monday skies will turn mixed with clouds with highs in the lower 20s.

-Dave