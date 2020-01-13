Mild start to the week, changes again late week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild, low 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, high 55

Wednesday: Late showers, high 54

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler, but still above normal, high 41

Friday: Cool start, rainy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

We are again mild out today, with temps running about 10 above normal for this time of the year. We are going to continue to see our temps remaining about 10 above normal overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

We will have a weak system that will mainly pass south of our area early on Tuesday. This could keep a few very isolated showers in the forecast for Tuesday with highs back up into the middle 50s.

Tuesday night will stay in the middle 30s, and we will see temps returning to the lower to middle 50s on Wednesday with showers possible late on Wednesday. This will bring slightly cooler but drier conditions on Thursday.

Thursday highs will only top in the lower 40s, again the normal is only 36 this time of the year. Partly cloudy skies will be around on Thursday, and a cooler more seasonal night is ahead Thursday night with lows in the lower to middle 20s.

We will have to watch how fast moisture moves back into our area on Friday. At this time I think temps at the surface will get back above freezing before showers return during the late morning and afternoon on Friday. Temps will climb into the middle 40s on Friday.

If this moisture does arrive a few hours earlier, this could make for a bit of a wintry mix to start the day on Friday. We will closely be watching this for the rest of the week.

Saturday will start warmer, with temps in the upper 30s and we will climb back to around 50 with rain mainly early, and breezy again… yup to start another weekend.

Behind this system we are going to have quite a change, and temps will fall back into the middle 30s with partly sunny skies on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule on Monday with highs in the middle 30s again.

-Dave