Mild start to the new year, some weekend moisture too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, warming before midnight, low 40

Saturday: Breezy start, mainly cloudy, high 44

Sunday: Chance of rain showers, mainly early, high 42

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It was an interesting start to the new year, with freezing rain early, changing over to a wet day with temps slowly warming up. We will see temps continuing to climb until about midnight tonight with temps surging into the upper 40s to near 50.

We will see a chance of showers before midnight as the low lagging to our west lifts northeast. It will bring up temps, but bring in some rain showers as well. After midnight we will see a wind shift, the rain showers should shut down, and temps will begin to slide back to the upper 30s to near 40.

For early January, normal highs are in the upper 30s, and normal lows are in the lower 20s, so it will be a warm start to Saturday, but with cloudy skies, and a breezy morning, temps will only climb a few degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday night another system will move up into our area. I do expect that we will see mainly rain showers in the city overnight and into early Sunday morning, but we will see wet snow west and northwest of town. We will have to keep a close eye on this system as a slight jog to the east would mean snow for Columbus.

Sunday morning we will have some rain showers possible, with temps climbing into the lower 40s during the afternoon. As this system pulls away, clouds will be the rule with above normal temps next week.

We will start cloudy on Monday with temps in the lower 40s. We will see numbers climb to the mid 40s with cloudy skies on Tuesday. Things will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday in the lower 40s before another system arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning. This will bring temps back down by the end of next week closer to 40.

-Dave