Mild start to the holiday week but there will be some rain

COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 55
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 39
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, rain at night. High 56
Wednesday: Showers, windy. 59(48)
Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy, cool. 44(35)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Thanks to high pressure in the southeast will help to clear our skies today.  A southerly flow will lift our temperatures in the mid-50s this afternoon. A few southern locations may hit highs in the low 60s. Our average high is 49 for today. It will be breezy with south breezes at about 10-15 miles per hour.

Skies will be increasingly cloudy tomorrow with rain showers moving in with a cold front tomorrow night. It will be windy with some gusts in the 25 miles per hour range.  Highs will be in the mid-50s. Showers will linger Wednesday behind the front and it will still be breezy and mild with a high near 60.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cool. Morning lows in the low to mid-30s and the high will be in the mid-40s.

I hope you have a nice day!
-Bob

