Skies will be partly sunny, with mild temperatures in the mid-50s. A southwesterly flow ahead of a weak disturbance dropping south from the northern Plains across northern Ohio this afternoon will bring an increase in clouds and a few evening showers.

A cold front will cross the state this evening, lowering temperatures to upper 20s by the Thursday morning commute. A patch of moisture with a weak disturbance could trigger a narrow band of flurries. Readings will stay in the mid-30s, with a cold northwesterly wind.

The spring-like warm-up will return this weekend, as low pressure systems eject from the West. Showers will arrive Saturday night, after highs top out in the 60s, ending early Sunday. A stronger system will bring more rain and embedded thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

Seasonably cool weather will return after a cold front moves through Ohio Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, clouds thicken. High 55

Tonight: Evening showers north, flurry late, colder. Low 29

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 35

Friday: Partly sunny, seasonal. High 48 (25)

Saturday: Clouds increase, mild, showers at night. High 65 (36)

Sunday: Early showers, some sun, very mild. High 68 (55)

Monday: Showers, storm. High 58 (49)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower, cooler. High 46 (35)