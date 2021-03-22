Mild start for the first week of Spring, with Spring showers too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 43

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 67

Wednesday: Chance showers, high 69

Thursday: Rain showers, few rumbles, high 69

Friday: Morning showers, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a beautiful day with highs near 70, we will see partly cloudy skies tonight, and a mild night with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday will start off partly cloudy, but skies will start to cloudy up through the day with the wind becoming slightly breezy out of the southeast.

Highs on Tuesday again will be in the upper 60s. We will see rain showers come in overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the lower 50s. Expect a few showers on Wednesday, and a mild day again with highs in the upper 60s, close to 70.

Thursday, expect that we will have more rain showers in our area with highs still quite mild in the upper 60s. Some of the showers could have some rumbles of thunder with them too. Thursday will remain warm and moist with this system approaching. Rain showers will taper off on Friday with a cold frontal passage in the first half of the day, and highs will top in the upper 50s.

The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with mixed clouds and highs near 60. Another wet weather maker will arrive on Sunday with rain showers and highs still in the middle to upper 50s. Behind this system we will see a dip in temps and drier air for early next week as highs will fall back into the lower 50s.

-Dave