Skies turned mostly cloudy, in a mild southwesterly flow behind high pressure off the East Coast.

Readings will only drop back into the upper 40s overnight, with some light rain or drizzle occurring over the western half of the state, ahead of low pressure over the Upper Midwest.

Pockets of rain will accompany a disturbance developing that will head northeast along a frontal boundary. Showers will become more widespread later in the day on Friday and persist through New Year’s Eve. Rainfall will total between 0.5 and 1 inch, and a little heavier in spots to the southwest.

Temperatures will reach the low 50s Saturday, and then cool off a few degrees behind a cold front moving through on New Year’s Eve, with some lingering drizzle.

New Year’s Day will be dry, with clouds lingering and temperatures staying on the mild side.

Monday will begin with a few peeks of sun, but clouds will thicken ahead of the next system coming out of the southwest that will bring rain on Tuesday, when temperatures will reach 60 degrees.

Seasonably chilly weather will return later next week, with dry weather into the weekend.

FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 53

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles possible. Low 46

Friday: Showers, breezy. High 56

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain. High 52 (48), falling to mid-40s

New Year’s Day: Mainly cloudy, drying out. High 52 (40)

Monday: Generally cloudy. High 55 (42)

Tuesday: Rain, breezy. High 62 (48)

Wednesday: Showers linger. High 54 (47)