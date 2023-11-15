QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mild sunshine, high 65

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 37

Thursday: Clouds later, high 65

Friday: On/off showers, high 58

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 48

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got another really beautiful day on tap in Central Ohio! Expect mainly sunny skies, with highs warming into the middle 60s. This puts us 10-15° above normal for this time of year. The breeze picks up slightly today, so expect a slight wind at times, and a very dry feel to the air.

We’ve got another mild day going into Thursday, with highs sticking in the middle 60s. We’ll start the day off with lots of sunshine, then clouds begin to build in from the west later in the day. That’s out ahead of a cold front that starts to bring us some showers overnight and into Friday.

Expect rain to continue on-and-off throughout Friday as that cold front makes its way through the state. Showers then taper from NW to SE from mid-afternoon into the evening. The front drops our high temperatures back into the upper 50s, with a strong breeze.

The weekend will be much cooler, with highs dropping back to the upper 40s for both weekend days. Expect clearing clouds Saturday, and more sunshine for Sunday. We will be dry for the Buckeyes game Saturday, it will just be cool.

-McKenna