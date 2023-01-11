Clouds will thicken in a mild, moist southerly flow that will bring a few showers from time to time. Temperatures will average well above normal, approaching 50 degrees. Skies will be cloudy overnight, with rain becoming more widespread late tonight and only a slight drop in readings.

Low pressure will travel from the southern Plains to the upper Ohio Valley, bringing rain and a few embedded thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday, tapering to showers later in the day. A trailing cold front will mov through the state Thursday night, ushering in much colder air, causing showers to change to snow after midnight.

A light snow accumulation is possible north and west of the I-71 corridor early Friday, with flurries and gusty northwesterly winds, as temperatures fall to the low to mid-30s. Strong low pressure will lift northeast past the Great Lakes Friday night, resulting in decreasing clouds and wind.

The weekend will start off bright and seasonably cold, as high pressure builds over the eastern portion of the country. Some cloudiness will develop Sunday ahead of the next weather system that will bring showers later on Monday and continuing Tuesday, accompanied by milder weather.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy, few showers. High: 49

Tonight: Cloudy, mild. Low 45

Thursday: Rain, rumbles of thunder midday. High 55

Friday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 36 (34)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 35 (24)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (25)

Monday: Showers p.m. High 48 (32)

Tuesday: Rain lingers, mild. High 52 (42)