High pressure will slide east, bringing fair skies and mild weather, with some high cloudiness moving in. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s.

A developing storm in the southern Plains will reach the Ohio Valley Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain beginning after midnight, becoming heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch, before tapering to showers in the afternoon.

Conditions will turn windy, as low pressure lifts northward across the Great Lakes, with gusts exceeding 30 mph. A second round of showers will move across the state Sunday evening ahead of a cold front.

High pressure will offer sunshine and crisp weather to start the last week of November. Rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a blast of cold air for the opening days of December.

Forecast

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high clouds. High: 55

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, rain after midnight. Low 44

Sunday: Showers, windy, mild. High 59

Monday: Cloudy, brisk, chilly. High 45 (40)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 54 (37)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 57 (46)

Thursday: Clearing, colder. High 37 (27)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 47 (26)