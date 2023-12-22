Clouds will stick around in a light southerly flow that is bringing some moisture to the region, as high pressures moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Afternoon readings approached 50 degrees for the second day in a row, nearly 10 degrees above normal. A few spots are seeing brief showers.

More widespread showers will develop very late tonight across the western half of the state ahead of a frontal boundary. Periods of light rain will persist through much of Saturday, with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday looks to be dry after a bit of early drizzle and even warmer, with highs in the mid-50s, under mainly cloudy skies.

A potent storm will organize in the Colorado Front Range, as two systems moving into the West form a broad area of low pressure on Christmas Eve. Rain will become widespread later on Christmas Day, with mild conditions, in the mid-to upper 50s.

Showers will linger on and off through midweek, with Gulf moisture circulating around low pressure pulling off to the northeast. Gradually, cooler air will filter into Ohio later in the week, followed by a brief surge of seasonably cold air New Year’s weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 49

Tonight: Cloudy, showers late. Low 38

Saturday: Showers around. High 48

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, warmer. High 55 (44)

Christmas Day:, Cloudy, rain p.m. High 57 (43)

Tuesday: Eary rain, cloudy. High 56 (49)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 50 (43)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. High 48 (38)

Friday: Chilly, rain/snow showers. High 38 (34)