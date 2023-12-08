QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds building, high 57

Tonight: Showers nearing, low 47

Saturday: On/off rain, breezy, high 60

Sunday: Rain to mix, windy, high 42

Monday: Clearing, colder, high 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a beautiful end to the workweek on tap! Expect lots of sunshine to kick off the day, with more clouds gradually building in later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be mild, in the upper 50s this afternoon. We will be breezy at times, but that’s why we’re seeing those mild temperatures.

Showers start to move in overnight. For the first half of Saturday, expect light and scattered showers on-and-off. Heavy rain then moves in Saturday evening. It looks like most of that heavy rain will move into Columbus after 8 PM or so, and continue overnight through about mid-morning Sunday. That’s when we’ll pick up our highest totals. Scattered showers then linger through about Sunday evening, before drying out.

Temperatures will still be mild Saturday, topping out close to 60, with a strong breeze. We’ll then hit our high at midnight Sunday, and get colder throughout the rest of the day. It will also be fairly windy Sunday.

We start to clear up Monday, with clouds breaking, but temperatures falling behind our cold front. Expect highs in the upper 30s with a slight breeze.

Temperatures start to moderate, back close to average by the middle of the week. Expect sunshine, with highs into the middle 40s from about Tuesday through Thursday.

-McKenna