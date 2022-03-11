QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM rain to snow, high 51

Tonight: Snow showers, low 22

Saturday: Clearing, cold, high 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 43

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, everybody!

We’ve got quite the day ahead of us. The day starts off dry and mild for the most part, all except for a few light showers in our northwestern counties. Daytime highs are near normal this afternoon, in the mid 40s to the north, and low 50s in the south. As we approach about 3 PM this afternoon, rain showers in the north will start to track southeast toward the I-71 corridor. Then, as we approach the evening commute, rain showers start to make the transition to a wintry mix and then snow right along I-71. Then later into the evening, we see that moisture track southeast and transition to all snow.

Higher snow totals will be to the southeast of I-71, where we could see upward of 3-5″. Lighter totals will be to the northwest of I-71 where we’ll see anywhere from 1-3″, which will strongly be dependent on when exactly we see that transition from rain showers to snow this evening.

By late Saturday morning, that system will have cleared to the east, and high pressure will build, bringing dry conditions, but we will be cold. Daytime highs on Saturday will only reach the middle 20s. We’ll also be breezy, and gusty at times on Saturday.

Sunday starts off cold, with wind chills in the single digits. Daytime highs on Sunday are back up into the 40s, sticking just a few degrees shy of normal. Sunday will be dry, but also a bit breezy.

Monday continues to warm, with temperatures back up into the 50s, and then as we head toward the middle of the week, temperatures will be up near 60, so a warming trend is on the way!

Stay safe out there, and stay warm!

-McKenna