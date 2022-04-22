QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, pop-up shower, high 71

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 82

Sunday: Partly cloudy, night rain, high 82

Monday: Rain showers, high 70

Tuesday: Clearing, cool, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the morning off foggy, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for our counties along and to the south of I-70. That advisory will last until 9 o’clock this morning, and is in effect for areas where we could see visibility values at 1/4 of a mile or less.

Fog starts to evaporate later this morning though, then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies settle in for much of the region, with a few pop-up showers possible, especially to the north of I-70. Our southern counties will remain dry, and will see some sunshine today as well. Daytime highs across the region will top out in the upper 60s to the north, and mid 70s in the south.

As we head into the weekend, much warmer air is settling in with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Saturday we’ll see high temps right near 82° with clear skies. As we head into Sunday, we’ll see a few more clouds, highs sticking right near 82° once again, and then we’ll see rain showers starting to pick up Sunday night ahead of a cold front that passes through into Monday morning.

We’ll continue to see rain throughout the day Monday, and temperatures drop back near 70. By Tuesday, rain starts to clear, but highs drop back into the upper 50s.

-McKenna