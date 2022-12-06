QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, patchy fog continues, low 49

Wednesday: Early AM showers, fog lingers, high 54

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 50

Friday: Rain likely, high 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very dreary day today, with temps still running above normal in the lower 50s. Mist and drizzle will give way to potential showers overnight in our area as a weak disturbance moves up into our area. This will keep temps basically steady overnight, and patchy fog around as well.

Out the door on Wednesday expect lower visibility once again with temps running near 50 to start the day and rain showers tapering down. In this pattern of soupy air, expect light mist possible through the morning and into the early afternoon and temps push to the lower to middle 50s.

We will be drier to start the day on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, temps will start near 40 in the morning and climb back up to around 50 in the afternoon. I do expect showers to return late Thursday and especially into Thursday night with temps falling to the lower 40s.

On Friday we will have rain likely with highs back in the lower 50s. Rain showers should end by late Friday and skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into the weekend. It does appear we will get out of the wet pattern for a few days with mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Temps will be in the middle 40s for highs on Saturday, upper 40s on Sunday, and near 50 by Monday.

Our next weather system will build to our southwest on Monday. Already the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the possibility of strong to severe storms for the mid-south on Monday into Monday night. The low will move northbound and be to our west on Tuesday, with a cold front extended from the upper Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

Ahead of this front, rain showers will develop on Tuesday with winds picking up, and temps back into the lower 50s.

-Dave