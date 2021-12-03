QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, mainly north, low 33

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 49

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain late, high 55

Monday: Morning rain, windy, falling temps, high 50 (at sunrise and falling to 30s late)

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, snow at night, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It will be quiet night tonight with temps falling to the lower to middle 30s with mostly clear skies here in town. We will stick to more clouds north for a period so temps will not fall as fast up north. Saturday will see some clouds in the morning and more sunshine later with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s south of town.

Sunday clouds will increase with a southeasterly flow, moisture will increase, along with warmth. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday with rain returning mainly late in the day. Overnight rain will increase across the area into Monday morning. Temps will still be in the middle 50s at midnight and drop to around 50 by daybreak on Monday with rain.

However, as the rain shifts out of our area, temps will fall quickly behind the front into the 30s by late day on Monday. Things will be dry Monday night into Tuesday but clouds will stay thick on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. As moisture moves in mostly after sunset on Tuesday, it should be cold enough that the bulk will fall as snow overnight.

Snow will change over to a wet mix in the morning on Wednesday, and rain by Wednesday afternoon before ending. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Wednesday. Thursday skies will remain pretty winter-like (cloudy), but highs will be near normal in the middle to upper 40s. Friday showers return again, with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave