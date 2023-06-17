QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, shallow fog, low 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Monday: Some clouds, isolated PM pop-ups, high 86

Tuesday: Chance T-Showers, high 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today after another cool start to the day. Tonight expect mostly clear skies again with some low level moisture leading to some patchy shallow fog, and crisp temps running about 8-10 degrees below normal to start the day on Sunday. Expect calm conditions and sunshine to start the day on Sunday with temps in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies once again, with a few more clouds in the afternoon and highs a bit warmer in the middle 80s. Monday expect partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated storms possible late in the day on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. We will continue to have a few rain showers and rumbles Monday night.

Tuesday a slightly better chance of showers and storms as the storm track kicks north a bit closer to our back yard. Temps will be in the middle 80s once again on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday high pressure will start to build back in with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and mid 80s on Thursday.

The blocking pattern will break down late week, leading to additional chances of showers and storms starting in the afternoon hours on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. We will have some storms possible to start next weekend on Saturday with temps closer to normal in the lower 80s.

-Dave