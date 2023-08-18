QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly clear, comfy, high 77

Tonight: Clear sky, some fog, low 55

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 82

Sunday: Hot afternoon, high 89

Monday: Hot & sticky, high 90

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a fantastic note! Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s, which keeps us several degrees shy of average for this time of year. Humidity has lowered significantly, so we’ll have a nice, dry feel to the air, with a light breeze. That breeze has shifted more northwesterly, and as such, I do think we’ll be dealing with a bit of an upper level haze today and through the weekend, due to wildfire smoke out of Canada.

We’ve got a great night for any Football Friday Nite plans! Expect temperatures in the mid 70s at kickoff, cooling to the upper 60s as the games wrap up.

For Saturday, could see a little bit of patchy fog to start the morning, with clear skies and a lighter breeze. Then for the afternoon, expect lots of sunshine, with highs in the lower 80s. This kicks off a warming trend across Central Ohio.

By Sunday, we’re still looking at lots of sunshine, and fairly comfortable humidity, but we do warm into the upper 80s, close to 90, which sets up a really hot stretch for us.

Humidity starts to build into the next workweek, which will send “feels-like” temperatures even higher than our air temps. Air temps will run close to 90 Monday, and in the upper 80s, close to 90, through the mid-week. Looking mostly dry outside of an isolated shower chance as a result of daytime heating and higher humidity.

-McKenna