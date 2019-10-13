Mild end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, low 41

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Sun early, clouds later, showers late, high 68

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high 56

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Sunday!

After a cold start to the day with lows near freezing for much of the area, sunshine made for a very pleasant and seasonal day.

Tonight, a weak, dry cold front will move across the area. We’ll see little impact from this aside from a few more passing clouds and a little more of a breeze. Temperatures will stay on the cool side and fall to the lower 40s, and thanks to the breeze frost should not be an issue.

Behind the front, high pressure will build in. This means sunshine and seasonal temperatures to start the week.

Monday, highs will climb to the mid 60s, which is near normal for this time of year, and weather to layer up for!

Tuesday, we’ll warm to the upper 60s as clouds increase ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures won’t be cold enough for snow, but will drop to a low in the 40s.

Wednesday, the cold front will live up to its name as a blistery northwest breeze ushers in colder air and highs only reach the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

By the end of the week, another round of high pressure move in, which means more sunshine and mild temps.

Have a great night!

-Liz