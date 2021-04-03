Mild Easter weekend, plenty of sun

Crisp sunshine and light winds will prevail under a chilly dome of high pressure to start the holiday weekend. Early morning readings dipped down into the 20s for the second morning in a row across all of Ohio, freezing the petals of uncovered early blossoming plants.

As light winds become southwesterly this weekend as high pressure slides east. A weak cold front will dip down from the northwest, but with only some patchy high clouds. Even milder weather arrives for Easter Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 60s, under a partly cloudy sky.

The weather warms up substantially during the first full week of April, with a noticeable increase in cloud cover. Moisture will gradually return from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a developing storm system in the Central states. A few showers will break out along a warm front mainly north of Ohio early in the week.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with pleasant highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms will arrive midweek. Eventually, low pressure and a trailing cold front will cross the region, triggering more numerous showers and storms late Wednesday into Friday.

Forecast