Mild Easter weekend, plenty of sun

Crisp sunshine and light winds will prevail under a chilly dome of high pressure to start the holiday weekend. Early morning readings dipped down into the 20s for the second morning in a row across all of Ohio, freezing the petals of uncovered early blossoming plants.

As light winds become southwesterly this weekend as high pressure slides east. A weak cold front will dip down from the northwest, but with only some patchy high clouds. Even milder weather arrives for Easter Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 60s, under a partly cloudy sky.

The weather warms up substantially during the first full week of April, with a noticeable increase in cloud cover. Moisture will gradually return from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a developing storm system in the Central states. A few showers will break out along a warm front mainly north of Ohio early in the week.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with pleasant highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms will arrive midweek. Eventually, low pressure and a trailing cold front will cross the region, triggering more numerous showers and storms late Wednesday into Friday.

  • Saturday: Cold start, mostly sunny, seasonable. High 57
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 42
  • Easter Sunday: Partly too sunny, mild. High 69
  • Monday: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. High 73 (45)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 72 (51)
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late-day showers. High 72 (55)
  • Thursday: Showers, storms. High 68 (53)
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, early showers. High 61 (50)
  • Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler, shower p.m. High 54 (40)

