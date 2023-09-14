QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 74

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 49

Friday: Clear sky, high 75

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 79

Sunday: Spotty showers, high 76

Monday: Clearing clouds, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got a really nice day ahead! Temperatures remain below average, but we will see lots of sunshine, just a light northeasterly wind, and highs topping out in the middle 70s in Columbus. Humidity has really taken a nosedive, so we’ve got a very dry feel to the air.

That will be the case the next several days. For Friday, expect continued sunshine, a light wind, and highs in the middle 70s. A cool evening for Football Friday Nite, with temperatures falling from the low 70s at kickoff, to the low 60s as things wrap up. Probably jacket weather as you head out.

The weekend looks pretty good, too! On Saturday, expect highs in the upper 70s, close to 80. A great afternoon for Buckeye football! Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon and evening timeframe, but we will be dry.

By Sunday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. This will bring us the chance for a few spotty showers, especially during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the middle 70s.

-McKenna