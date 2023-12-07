QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds breaking, breezy, high 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Friday: Breezy sunshine, high 56

Saturday: Rain later, high 60

Sunday: Rain showers, high 44

Monday: Clearing, cold, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We are making steady improvements in the weather department! Expect clouds to start the morning, but much more sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will top out close to 50 this afternoon, which will put us 5-10° above where we were yesterday. We will be a bit breezy through the afternoon.

For Friday, we start the day with sunshine, then clouds will gradually filter in later, but we will still be dry. Expect highs to warm into the middle 50s on Friday, with a continued strong breeze.

We’ll still be warm and windy on Saturday, with highs topping out near 60. Our next system starts to move in, however, which will bring us some rain. Expect isolated shower activity earlier in the day Saturday, with heavy and more widespread rain arriving Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The heaviest of the rain starts to taper Sunday morning, then we’ll see scattered shower activity behind it. We’ll still be windy Sunday, and we’ll hit our high temperature at midnight, then temperatures will fall through the 40s throughout the day.

We dry up, and clear up on Monday, but we will be colder, with highs dropping to the upper 30s.

-McKenna