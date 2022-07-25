QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, milder, high 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 78

Wednesday: Showers & storms, high 83

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 82

Friday: Clearing, nice, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with a few spotty showers across the region, but those will clear up for the most part this morning as a cold front tracks southeast through the state, then we’ve got a clearer, drier day ahead! Highs today will be milder, topping out in the lower 80s. Cloud cover will break up throughout the day, and humidity will gradually decrease by this afternoon, so it will feel quite a bit better.

As we head into Tuesday, we will be keeping an eye out for approaching showers as we near the morning commute timeframe. Rain showers will continue throughout much of the day on Tuesday before tapering off by late afternoon/early evening. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 70s.

We’ve then got more widespread showers and thunderstorms moving in on Wednesday, picking up especially by late morning and into the early afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the lower 80s.

Highs stick in the lower 80s for Thursday, and we will once again be tracking rain showers and storms across the forecast area.

A cold front tracks through the region as we end the workweek, which will bring drier conditions for Friday, lowering our humidity, and clearing our clouds up a little. Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 80s.

We’ve got a nice and dry weekend ahead with highs in the low to middle 80s.

-McKenna