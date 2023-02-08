QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 49

Tonight: Rain, mild, 43

Thursday: Warm, windy, rainy, high 60

Friday: Showers later, high 48

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 37

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a mild day ahead of the next round of rain.

Tonight, a warm front will move through the area kicking up a sting southerly breeze and brining in rain showers. Rain will start after 9 p.m. and continue into Thursday’s morning drive.

Rain showers will continue through the afternoon as wind gusts reach over 50 mph. Because of this, high wind watches are set to go into effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rain showers will taper off Thursday night and we’ll be left with a mostly cloud sky. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild on Friday with a low in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Colder air moves in for the start of the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s with a few flurries.

Have a great day!

-Liz

