Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:
- Today: Partly sunny, high 49
- Tonight: Rain, mild, 43
- Thursday: Warm, windy, rainy, high 60
- Friday: Showers later, high 48
- Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 37
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 46
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Happy Wednesday!
It’s a mild day ahead of the next round of rain.
Tonight, a warm front will move through the area kicking up a sting southerly breeze and brining in rain showers. Rain will start after 9 p.m. and continue into Thursday’s morning drive.
Rain showers will continue through the afternoon as wind gusts reach over 50 mph. Because of this, high wind watches are set to go into effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rain showers will taper off Thursday night and we’ll be left with a mostly cloud sky. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild on Friday with a low in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Colder air moves in for the start of the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s with a few flurries.
Have a great day!
-Liz
Have a great day!
-Liz