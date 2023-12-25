We enjoyed an unseasonably mild Christmas Day, with a high temperature of 62 degrees in Columbus, only 2 degrees shy of the record for the holiday set in 1893.

A storm in the central Plains brought a soaking rain to the Ohio, as ample Gulf moisture streamed northward. Steadier rain will break up into showers overnight, with spotty light rain or drizzle lingering on Tuesday off and on.

Morning readings will fall to the low 50s, and afternoon temperatures will again climb toward 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon, 20 degrees above normal.

The broad upper-level storm will hang around most of the week, pulling disturbances north that will bring a few periods of light rain midweek. Eventually, the low-pressure system and associated surface storm will migrate eastward across the region Thursday and Friday, drawing in cooler air.

Showers will linger until the end of the week, possibly mixing with a little wet snow on Friday. New Year’s weekend looks to be seasonably cold and dry, with a mix of clouds and sun.

Forecast

Tonight: Rain showers, mild. Low 51

Tuesday: Light showers, stays mild. High 58

Wednesday: Early rain, cloudy. High 50 (42)

Thursday: Few showers, cooler. High 42 (35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower/flurry. High 40 (34)

Saturday: Clearing, breezy. High 39 (30)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (31)