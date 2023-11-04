The first weekend in November is turning out to be like a mild October pattern, as we get ready to turn the clocks back one hour tonight.

High pressure in the eastern part of the country is promoting a mild southwest flow. Afternoon temperatures approached 65 degrees. Tonight be a little cooler as a weak cold front sags south, turning winds out of the north, with morning lows in the low 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonable weather. Readings will be a more seasonable, topping out in the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase early in the week, as a series of disturbances track north of the region with limited moisture. The first half of the week will be mild, with afternoon readings in the mid-60s.

The next opportunity for showers in central Ohio will arrive with a stronger wave Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through Ohio later in the week, with cooler air arriving on Friday and next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 65

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 42

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 58

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder. High 66 (39)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkle. High 65 (56)

Wednesday: Showers a.m., cloudy. High 67 (51)

Thursday: Showers. High 63 (57)

Friday: Shower early, some clearing, cooler. High 52 (45)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 48 (34)