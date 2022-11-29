QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds, breezy, high 57

Tonight: Showers, windy, low 45

Wednesday: AM rain, breezy, falling temps, PM temp 37

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, high 37

Friday: Few clouds, high 50

Saturday: Few showers, breezy, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We will hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover today, but we won’t be as gray as yesterday. We’ll see a little bit of clearing this afternoon, before clouds build right back in tonight. Highs today will be milder, topping out in the upper 50s. That’s thanks to a strong southerly breeze this afternoon. That wind really picks up tonight and overnight, with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

Showers also arrive tonight, with scattered activity shortly after 8 PM, but heavier rain arriving around midnight. That shower activity and strong wind continues during the overnight and early Wednesday morning hours, then showers taper off for the most part, from NW to SE, around the timing of the morning commute. Expect wet roads tomorrow, but luckily temperatures will be above freezing.

Behind that shower activity, clouds gradually start to break up throughout the day, but it will still be pretty windy at times Wednesday. Temperatures will also fall throughout the day as a cold front works through. This mean we’ll be warmer in the morning than we will be in the afternoon, as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

We’ll see more sunshine Thursday, but we remain cold. Starting the morning off in the mid 20s, then we top out in the mid to upper 30s for highs.

For Friday, the southerly breeze kicks back in, and we start to warm up. We’ll start the morning off chilly, but by the afternoon, highs rebound back near 50. Cloud cover will gradually build in throughout the day Friday.

We will have the chance for a few scattered showers Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through, but highs remain in the 50s.

-McKenna