QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, breezy, PM shower, high 54

Tonight: Showers clearing, mainly cloudy, low 25

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Friday: Rain, storms, windy, high 62

Saturday: AM rain, windy, falling temps, high 56

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ll be a bit more mild on this Wednesday, with highs topping out in the middle 50s and breezy conditions. We start the day with sunshine, but clouds gradually increase into the afternoon. That’s out ahead of a cold front which will bring a few light showers with it, mainly late afternoon into the evening. Those showers quickly clear up, and will mainly just impact areas from about the city and east.

For Thursday, high pressure builds in briefly, which will bring us mostly sunny skies, and temperatures sticking in the middle 50s. The breeze dies down for Thursday.

By Friday morning, changes arrive. We’ll be looking at rain, storms, and strong winds throughout Friday. Part of our area is included in a “marginal” severe weather risk, which is a 1 out of 5. Wind damage looks to be the primary threat for us, especially late Friday into Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s.

For Saturday, expect rain and rumbles during the morning, then that rain gradually clearing up into the early afternoon. We will be even windier on Saturday, with gusts approaching advisory criteria as gusts could near 50 MPH. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Saturday, so we will be milder in the morning, with temperatures falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday is our nicer weekend day, with highs in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna