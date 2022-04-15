QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 68

Tonight: Rain showers, low 46

Saturday: Early AM showers, clearing, high 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 53

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, high 55

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a nice end to the workweek on tap, with daytime highs a bit milder, in the upper 60s. We will be breezy throughout the day today, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for our counties to the north of I-70, where gusts will likely reach 45 mph at times this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, before clouds build in this evening, then we’re tracking rain showers tonight and overnight into Saturday.

We’ll start the weekend off with a few scattered showers Saturday morning, clearing up by late morning. We’ll be a bit cooler Saturday, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday will remain mostly dry, just cool. Daytime highs will top out in the low 50s Sunday. We’ll then see showers move in Sunday night overnight into the first of the workweek.

-McKenna