Mild & at times wet first week of Spring

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 36

Tuesday: Sun & clouds early, rain late, high 54

Wednesday: Early rain showers, high 57

Thursday: Mild sunshine, some clouds, high 66

Friday: Rain likely, few rumbles too, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

We are going to continue to see cloudy conditions tonight in our area. Temps will slowly fall back into the lower 40s by midnight with overnight lows in the middle 30s as skies start to clear out a bit. We will have light to calm winds to start the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and some sunshine during the day with highs climbing to near normal in the middle 50s. Rain will move in late Tuesday ahead of a weak system. Unfortunately we will have some moderate rain moving back in with a half inch or more possible overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday the rain will end before noon, and we will see some clearing later in the day with highs back into the middle to upper 50s. Thursday looks to be our nicest day of the week as more sunshine than clouds, and highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday night rain returns, and temps will stay mild near 50. We will see rain likely with a slow moving cold front dropping south. We could have a few storms mixed in on Friday as well with highs near 60.

We will see the front lifting more north for the weekend with highs back into the middle 60s with rain showers and a few storms possible. We will see the cold front sliding through late Saturday ending rain chances Saturday night with lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday will see some clearing and highs back near 60. We will see more clearing and cooler air returning on Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave