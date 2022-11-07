QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, high 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 59

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 67

Thursday: Few clouds, high 71

Friday: Clouds, few showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a very mild but windy weekend in Central Ohio, wind speeds calm down for Monday, and temperatures drop slightly. We’ll see sunny skies to kick off the workweek, and temperatures will top out in the low to middle 60s as high pressure works to dominate our forecast the next several days.

For Tuesday, we’ll see just a few clouds out, and a bit of a breeze. Not windy like over the weekend, but a slight breeze will be felt at times. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

By the middle of the workweek, temperatures pick back up a bit. We’ll see mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s for Wednesday. Then for Thursday, just a few clouds out with highs in the lower 70s.

By Friday, we’ll be watching the timing and location of an area of low pressure moving up along the eastern U.S., as remnants from what is currently Subtropical Storm Nicole work their way up the east coast. Currently looking like we could pick up a few showers, with the heavier showers isolated to our eastern counties. Regardless we’ll be picking up cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ve got a big cool down on the way for the weekend.

-McKenna