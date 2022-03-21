QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 69

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 46

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 66

Wednesday: Showers, PM storms, high 69

Thursday: Isolated showers, high 53

Friday: Scattered showers, cold, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Today will be the nicest day of the extended period by far! Daytime highs will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light throughout the day and conditions will remain dry with increasing clouds as we head into the evening and overnight.

By Tuesday, we’re tracking the first of our “spring showers.” The first of many systems moves through on Tuesday, and we’re looking at rain showers in the western portions of the region by late morning, spreading across the entire region by the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will still be in the mid 60s, even with those showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday, close to 70, as a warm front lifts north with low pressure in the Midwest, but showers continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with a chance of some thunderstorms throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday is cooler, with temperatures dropping back near normal, in the low 50s. We’ll see some light, isolated showers Thursday, then scattered showers as we head into Friday. Temperatures are even cooler, into the upper 40s Friday.

And we may not be done with snowflakes. By Saturday morning, as lows drop near freezing, we could see some snowflakes across parts of the region during the morning, with scattered rain Saturday afternoon. Similar story Sunday morning, with the chance for some snowflakes with overnight lows dropping below freezing. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s for the weekend.

-McKenna